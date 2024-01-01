rawpixel
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2695198

View CC0 License

Ornament with diamond shape (Ornament met ruitvorm) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

