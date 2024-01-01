https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2695198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrnament with diamond shape (Ornament met ruitvorm) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2695198View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 693 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1840 x 1063 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1840 x 1063 px | 300 dpi | 11.23 MBFree DownloadOrnament with diamond shape (Ornament met ruitvorm) (c.1905) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More