https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2695355Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau lady psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2695355View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3462 x 3462 px | 300 dpi | 175.47 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3462 x 3462 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau lady psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore