https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2695988Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextYellow vector Black Friday 70% off bold text ad templateMorePremiumID : 2695988View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.8 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Narrow by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Narrow fontYellow vector Black Friday 70% off bold text ad templateMore