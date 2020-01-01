https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696045Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVector sale 50% Black Friday ad promotional banner template bold fontMorePremiumID : 2696045View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.31 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 5.31 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontVector sale 50% Black Friday ad promotional banner template bold fontMore