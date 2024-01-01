rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696214
Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2696214

View CC0 License

