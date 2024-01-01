rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696225
Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2696225

View CC0 License

Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More