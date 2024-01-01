rawpixel
Boy with Golden Curls (1918) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2696232

View CC0 License

