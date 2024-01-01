rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696674
Maternal Caress (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Maternal Caress (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Maternal Caress (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

