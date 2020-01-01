https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage hand drawn mother embracing her little child illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.MorePremiumID : 2697023View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1718 x 2405 px | 300 dpi | 52.51 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1718 x 2405 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage hand drawn mother embracing her little child illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.More