https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage hand drawn girl illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.MorePremiumID : 2697026View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 2384 x 2385 px | 300 dpi | 67.38 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2384 x 2385 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage hand drawn girl illustration, remixed from the artworks of Mary Cassatt.More