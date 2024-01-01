https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697484Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird in the corner of a cage (Vogel in hoek van een kooi) (c.1914) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2697484View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1035 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3078 x 2655 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3078 x 2655 px | 300 dpi | 46.8 MBFree DownloadBird in the corner of a cage (Vogel in hoek van een kooi) (c.1914) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More