Nude with book or stone plate in hand (Naakt met boek of stenen plaat in de hand) (1924) print in high resolution by Samuel…
Nude with book or stone plate in hand (Naakt met boek of stenen plaat in de hand) (1924) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

