https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau gold badge lady psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2698145View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3462 x 3462 px | 300 dpi | 162.72 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3462 x 3462 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau gold badge lady psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore