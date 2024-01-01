rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698178
Self&ndash;portrait of the eyes only (Zelfportret van alleen de ogen) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Self–portrait of the eyes only (Zelfportret van alleen de ogen) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698178

View CC0 License

Self–portrait of the eyes only (Zelfportret van alleen de ogen) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More