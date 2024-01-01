rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698183
Sketch for a fireplace by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869&ndash;1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Mus&eacute;es.…
Sketch for a fireplace by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2698183

