https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698197
Woman at dressing table (Vrouw aan kaptafel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman at dressing table (Vrouw aan kaptafel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
ID : 
2698197

View CC0 License

Woman at dressing table (Vrouw aan kaptafel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

