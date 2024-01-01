rawpixel
In front of the mirror (Voor de spiegel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698203

View CC0 License

