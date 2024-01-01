rawpixel
Masked woman with cape (Gemaskerde vrouw met cape) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698216

View CC0 License

