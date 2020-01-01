https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698294Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPsd Black Friday super sale purple yellow sale advertisementMorePremiumID : 2698294View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.27 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 7.27 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPsd Black Friday super sale purple yellow sale advertisementMore