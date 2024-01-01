rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698657
Reclining nude figure (Liggend naaktfiguur) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Reclining nude figure (Liggend naaktfiguur) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2698657

View CC0 License

