https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau gold frame psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2698797View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 137.97 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau gold frame psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore