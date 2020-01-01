https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2698926Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau lady psd illustration set, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2698926View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3438 x 3438 px | 300 dpi | 137.02 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3438 x 3438 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau lady psd illustration set, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore