https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2699875
La Tosca, Sarah Bernhardt by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2699875

View CC0 License

