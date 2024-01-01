rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700433
Left side of shell (Schelp, naar links) (1878&ndash;1944) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original…
Left side of shell (Schelp, naar links) (1878–1944) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2700433

View CC0 License

