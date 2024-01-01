rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700434
Lying bison (Liggende bizon) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lying bison (Liggende bizon) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2700434

View CC0 License

Lying bison (Liggende bizon) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More