https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700437
Portrait of a girl (meisjesprofiel) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The…
Portrait of a girl (meisjesprofiel) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2700437

View CC0 License

