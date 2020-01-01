https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2700799Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau nude lady flower gold frame png, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2700799View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxCompatible with :Art nouveau nude lady flower gold frame png, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore