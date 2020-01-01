https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2701050Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau gold silhouette lady psd illustration set, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2701050View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 163.49 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau gold silhouette lady psd illustration set, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore