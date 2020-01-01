https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2701270Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday vector 50% off pink sale promotion banner templateMorePremiumID : 2701270View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllBlack Friday vector 50% off pink sale promotion banner templateMore