https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBody positivity women's white tee jeans outfit apparel studio shotMorePremiumID : 2703010View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4668 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 141.02 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4668 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Body positivity women's white tee jeans outfit apparel studio shotMore