https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703422Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text30% off psd Black Friday sale geometric ad design bannerMorePremiumID : 2703422View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.22 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.22 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.22 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.22 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font30% off psd Black Friday sale geometric ad design bannerMore