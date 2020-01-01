https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703435Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday psd minimal sale announcement textured banner templateMorePremiumID : 2703435View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.76 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontBlack Friday psd minimal sale announcement textured banner templateMore