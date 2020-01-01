https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703445Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSALE vector Black Friday silver bold text promotional social ad bannerMorePremiumID : 2703445View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 28.34 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 28.34 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 28.34 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 28.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSALE vector Black Friday silver bold text promotional social ad bannerMore