https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703450Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text70% off Black Friday vector cross tape sale ad banner templateMorePremiumID : 2703450View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.56 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.56 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.56 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins font70% off Black Friday vector cross tape sale ad banner templateMore