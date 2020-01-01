https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703647Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack Friday psd golden metallic text sale announcement bannerMorePremiumID : 2703647View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.16 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllBlack Friday psd golden metallic text sale announcement bannerMore