https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703709SaveSaveBlack Friday vector deals pink social advertising poster template setMorePremiumID : 2703709View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 42.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllBlack Friday vector deals pink social advertising poster template setMore