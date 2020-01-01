https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2703731Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text90% off vector sale advertisement social banner templateMorePremiumID : 2703731View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.36 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.36 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.36 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.36 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload All90% off vector sale advertisement social banner templateMore