https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2704029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVector quote on watermelon pattern background social media post keep smilingMorePremiumID : 2704029View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 31.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontVector quote on watermelon pattern background social media post keep smilingMore