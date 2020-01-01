https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2704062SaveSaveVector fruit pattern quote social media ads template setMorePremiumID : 2704062View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 50.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2917 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontShrikhand by Jonny PinhornDownload Shrikhand fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllVector fruit pattern quote social media ads template setMore