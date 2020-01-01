https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2706234SaveSaveStylish pink Black Friday vector sale promotional ad banner setMorePremiumID : 2706234View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 52.02 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontAnton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllStylish pink Black Friday vector sale promotional ad banner setMore