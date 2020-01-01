https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2713830Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage black lines png pattern transparent background, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMorePremiumID : 2713830View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :Vintage black lines png pattern transparent background, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMore