https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2714027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage white scratch pattern black background vector, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMorePremiumID : 2714027View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 4.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage white scratch pattern black background vector, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMore