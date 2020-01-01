https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2714568Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew arrival marketing banner pink gradient blur template vectorMorePremiumID : 2714568View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 10.15 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 10.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllNew arrival marketing banner pink gradient blur template vectorMore