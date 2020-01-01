Vintage ornamental frame psd, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita More Premium ID : 2715446 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 130.82 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi