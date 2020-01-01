https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2715886Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMixed vintage pattern background vector set, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMorePremiumID : 2715886View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 58.63 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mixed vintage pattern background vector set, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMore