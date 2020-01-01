https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2718844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen's white t-shirt jacket and jeans plus size fashion mockup psd studio shotMorePremiumID : 2718844View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpi | 241.43 MBA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Women's white t-shirt jacket and jeans plus size fashion mockup psd studio shotMore