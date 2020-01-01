https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2719731Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPsd vintage black white woodcut stripes pattern background set, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMorePremiumID : 2719731View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 545.35 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Psd vintage black white woodcut stripes pattern background set, remix from artworks by Samuel Jessurun de MesquitaMore