rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2721156
Social media marketing minimalist banner design template vector
Save

Social media marketing minimalist banner design template vector

More
Premium
ID : 
2721156

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenPoppins by Indian Type Foundry
©2020 Rawpixel Ltd.

Social media marketing minimalist banner design template vector

More