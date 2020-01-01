https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2723440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVector colorful wild rose flower pattern vintage backgroundMorePremiumID : 2723440View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 41.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vector colorful wild rose flower pattern vintage backgroundMore