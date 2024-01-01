https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2724091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBestelkaart voor Uilengeluk (1895) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2724091View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 520 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2858 x 1239 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2858 x 1239 px | 300 dpi | 20.29 MBFree DownloadBestelkaart voor Uilengeluk (1895) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More